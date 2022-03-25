Many thanks to the LNP | LancasterOnline for the several recent articles and letters about cleaning our local water.

The March 15 op-ed co-written by state Rep. Bryan Cutler and state Sen. Scott Martin (“We must restore balance between streams and bay”) is especially notable. It puts the relationship between the Chesapeake Bay and our local farms in perspective and presents some studied thinking about how to keep more Lancaster County soil in Lancaster County.

The prospect of spending an extra $100 million each year raises questions about where the money will come from, who will get it and what they will do with it.

Paying approved dam owners $50 for each ton of storm debris and sediment recovered from their reservoirs would provide a known return from a known investment. I nominate the City of Lancaster, the Mascot Roller Mill Foundation and the Blue Lake Recreational Association for immediate consideration as approved dam owners.

As feasible, please provide additional coverage about the continuing effort to provide improved access to our greatly improved local streams.

Joe Heller

New Holland