The Akron Borough Council voted 4-3 last month to include $10,600 earmarked for the Ephrata Public Library in the 2023 budget. The decision was to have the money withdrawn from the reserve fund because it was too late for the borough to increase taxes for the 2023 calendar year.

The figure of $10,600 was decided upon because 53% of Akron Borough residents have library cards and Akron gave $20,000 to the Ephrata Public Library in 2022. Therefore, 53% of $20,000 is $10,600.

Akron Mayor John McBeth noted during the Dec. 12 meeting that the budget is a road map, not the road. This comment came during discussion about a different budget item, not the library funding. However, it is a reminder to all library supporters that just because the money is allocated to the Ephrata Public Library in the budget, any money disbursed from borough funds must be voted on by borough council members at the time of disbursement.

Library supporters in Akron should continue to attend council meetings throughout 2023 to ensure that the funds in the budget are disbursed to the Ephrata Public Library, as discussed at the Dec. 12 borough council meeting.

Deborah B. Hansell

Akron