Rabbi Jack Paskoff wrote a good op-ed for the May 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Feeling pain, praying for a lasting peace”).

I was disappointed, however, that he ignored the real issues that I believe perpetuate the tragedy.

For decades, the Israelis have been overrunning Palestinian land, communities, businesses and homes.

Entire Palestinian villages, like Deir Yassin in 1948, have been completely destroyed. Men, women and children have been killed. Countless homes have been bulldozed, and land that had been in the same families for decades has been appropriated by the Israeli government for the building of settlements, roads or other uses.

Countless olive trees were bulldozed and can no longer provide a living for their Palestinian owners. Hundreds of miles of roads have been built, with Palestinians not allowed to travel on some of them.

Dozens of checkpoints have been erected, manned by armed Israelis, forcing Palestinians to sometimes wait for hours in order to justify their reason to continue their journey. People have died en route to a hospital when they were detained at a checkpoint.

Decades ago, President George H.W. Bush pleaded with the Israeli government to cease its development of settlements on Palestinian land on the West Bank. Successive presidents have done likewise, but Israeli governments have blithely ignored these entreaties — while knowing that billions of dollars of U.S. aid would keep coming.

Israeli settlements continue to be built. More Palestinians continue to lose their land, their businesses, their homes and their lives.

Until the advice that President Bush once gave is heeded, I believe that peace is a dim vision.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown