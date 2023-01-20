Where are we headed from the fallout of the discovery of President Joe Biden’s classified documents?

With a special counsel now assigned to this discovery by the Department of Justice, the need is to treat this matter with prudence and complete thoroughness.

If, in Biden’s case, it reaches the level of impeachment and he is removed from office, the line of constitutional succession falls to Vice President Kamala Harris and then U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The burdens of the presidency must fall on wise and competent persons, so that our nation continues to function without delay and confusion. I’m not sure of the competence of either potential successor for this high office, as there are no known tests for either of their positions.

All we have to do is review the past, when Vice Presidents Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and Gerald Ford became president, and all appeared qualified for their time.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island