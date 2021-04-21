In my view, the U.S. prison system is really a mess. I believe that a system similar to the Peace Corps could go a long way toward fixing that.

Nonviolent offenders could choose between prison or the adventure of a lifetime in disaster relief efforts. I believe this would work best with younger male offenders, and give them a vision for something beyond their own world.

The devils in the details would need to be worked out. And there would be a lot of organization and money needed to set it up and run it. But using taxes for prisons is expensive, and it is not a good outcome-based option for our future.

Mary Rose Brunn

Upper Leacock Township