The Jan. 23 letter “Intelligent life and self-destruction” referred to a quote by Enrico Fermi about intelligent life elsewhere in the universe — or the lack thereof.

One reason for there being no contact with other life is the fact that as speeds get closer to the speed of light, mass increases. At the speed of light, mass is infinite and therefore power would need to be infinite to move it. Another thing to consider is distance. The nearest star is about four light years away and the closest galaxy is more than 25,000 light years away.

I could also comment on the effect of speed on time, as it slows down near the speed of light. While “Star Trek” may be interesting, it is not feasible. In one episode, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard is introduced as being from Earth, 2,000 light years away. Enjoy the TV space travel. I don’t think you will experience it.

George Clineff

Manheim Township