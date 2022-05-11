The large box of Cheerios I used to pay $3.99 for is now $6.29

The box of small trash bags that was $2.39 is now $5.59

Store-brand butter was $2.99 and is now $4.39

Whole wheat bread, a 16-ounce loaf, was $1.99 and is now $3.79

English muffins were $2.9 and are now $5.19

This is not inflation, in my view. This is price-gouging by big corporations that are making record profits this year on our backs. Thankfully, I can still afford groceries, but I’m only buying what I need and can use up, and I’m buying the store brand whenever possible. It makes sense not to give your hard-earned money to greedy conglomerates.

Cathy J. Anderer

Salisbury Township