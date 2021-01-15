In a front-page article in the Jan. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Why Smucker objected, even after attack”), U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said that he felt compelled to voice an objection to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes because that is what his constituents wanted him to do.

I am guessing that his definition of constituent and my definition are very different. He seems to believe that only Republicans who live within his district and who agree with him are constituents.

As a voter who resides in his district, I have tried to communicate with him on a variety of issues, including two impassioned calls to his office as the travesty unfolded in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 asking him to not participate in the objections to our legal votes. I have never received any kind of response from him on any issue, let alone this one. I guess I don’t meet his definition of a constituent.

Karen Hudick

Rapho Township