To state Rep. Bryan Cutler:

The LNP | LancasterOnline editorial of Nov. 12 (“Unfounded claims”) reflected the fear felt by many of your constituents that your party will abuse its power and attempt to invalidate the results of the election.

So many actions have stoked that fear. Declaring that the goal of the U.S. Senate was to prevent President Barack Obama’s second term. The refusal of the Senate to consider Merrick Garland for a Supreme Court seat many months before the 2016 election, but then ramming through a Supreme Court nominee in a few short weeks just prior to this election. Undermining of the functions of oversight in our government. Using the military to force peaceful protesters aside for a photo opportunity. These all, in my view, show a willingness by your party’s leaders to use extreme measures to enact whatever your wishes might be.

Republicans’ latest attempts — trying to disqualify some mail-in ballots — is another blatant attempt to alter the wishes of the American people. All of this not only undermines the faith of the public in the peaceful transfer of power, it makes it appear as though that is the goal of your party.

A majority of Americans and Pennsylvanians do not want Donald Trump as president. We are afraid of his — and by extension your — intentions to possibly remain in office, regardless of election result. For us, the fear is real. Having a position of power in a statewide office gives you the responsibility to understand the mood of your fellow citizens. Speak wisely and understand what so many of us are feeling.

Dana Edsall

Manor Township