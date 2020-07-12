Shortly after it became known that Russians put bounties on American soldiers, I urged our congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, to voice his constituents’ outrage over Russia’s despicable act and the Trump administration’s cowardly failure to respond.

I never got a reply from Smucker.

He must have been too busy in the halls of Congress, where he recently voted against bills to: lower the cost of prescription drugs (House Resolution 1425); provide needed infrastructure spending (HR 2); and extend a freeze on financial hardship evictions and foreclosures related to the novel coronavirus (HR 7301).

I’m outraged at Congressman Smucker’s warped priorities.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township