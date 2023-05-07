The time has come. I have heard enough on the news and read enough in the newspaper to know that the southern border is closed. I heard it from the Department of Homeland secretary. I have heard it from the White House press secretary several times. I’m not exactly sure about this, but I even thought that I heard it from the president.

It may be good to have a sign-maker prepare appropriate signs to be placed along the southern border of the United States, in several languages, that state that the border is closed and “Do not cross without prior consent.”

Perhaps I am remiss and have not seen existing signs saying, “This is the United States of America. Do not enter without invitation.”

From the pictures I have seen on TV, it appears that there has been a constant flow of immigrants coming over the closed border. Recently, I even saw one of our Border Patrol officers go down the riverbank and help a family in a rubber raft get up the bank to the United States of America, through our closed border.

What am I missing? How can the border be closed, while immigrants continue to cross with the help of conflicted Border Patrol officers?

Time marches on, and it appears that no one cares.

Thomas Atkins

East Hempfield Township