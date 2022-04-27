Letters to LNP | LancasterOnline are plentiful and varied, with topics ranging from politics to gripes about school districts and zoning. My letter addresses conspiracy theories and the fact that they are believed by many.

For the purpose of enlightenment, here are a few:

— The moon landing was a hoax.

— The government killed President John F. Kennedy.

— The Holocaust didn’t happen.

— The 9/11 attacks were an inside job.

— The Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings didn’t happen.

— Democrats are behind a child sex ring.

— The 2020 presidential election was rigged.

— And COVID-19 conspiracy theories range from vaccines causing cancer to vaccine shots having 5G tracking microchips to everything being a plot by Big Pharma.

Now we have another conspiracy theory. The writer of the April 20 letter “Is Obama directing Biden presidency?” states: “In my view, (former President Barack) Obama is the Biden puppeteer, continuing his quest to ‘fundamentally change America.’ ”

Please, do yourself a favor and present these debunked conspiracy theories as what they are — lies!

The truth is out there. Embrace it.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township