Conspiracy theories:

— COVID-19 is a dark plot engineered by Bill Gates.

— COVID-19 was introduced into America to kill off all the old people and save Social Security.

— George Floyd’s killing was a “deep state” operation.

— Democratic politicians molest and murder children.

— Child sex traffickers include Democrats and Hollywood elites.

— Mass shootings are “false flag” operations.

— Wayfair is selling children, trafficking them inside cabinets.

Have any of you checked the basement of your local pizzeria lately for that pedophile ring?

Where are the search warrants for Wayfair warehouses, to check those cabinets?

Have you heard of any arrests, charges or convictions for any of the above?

Do you have a clue how ridiculous these theories are?

Cathy J. Anderer

Salisbury Township