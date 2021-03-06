I, along with most Americans, was shocked and appalled when I read about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the deaths that resulted because of it. Such behavior has no place in a civilized society.

But I am a bit confused. There were ongoing riots for nearly half a year. The damage caused by those riots was expected to cost the insurance industry more than $1 billion. People lost their lives. Interesting then that too few on the left seemed to condemn that violence. The best they could come up with was some generalized statement saying they condemn violence on all sides. That would be fine except for the fact that this violence seemed to come mostly from one side. Then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden even said that antifa was just “an idea, not an organization.” He didn’t even go so far as to call it a bad idea.

Contrast this with the response to the riots in the U.S. Capitol. Most Republicans were quick to condemn it, and rightly so.

So for my friends and elected leaders on the left, as well as those in the media, I have a few questions: Is it acceptable for the peasants to lose their homes, businesses and lives to riots? Are you only outraged when the Capitol gets ransacked? Can we not be outraged by both? Can we not identify the perpetrators no matter who they are?

Should you not at least try to be consistent?

R. A. Beiler

Salisbury Township