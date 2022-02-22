So I guess, among other things, beating a police officer with an American flag; defecating in the U.S. Capitol Building and urinating in its halls; pepper-spraying officers; crushing police officers with gates; stealing laptops; defacing and vandalizing art; and building a gallows and threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence are what the Republican National Committee called “legitimate political discourse” as it censured Republican U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their truth-seeking roles on the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol?

If you vote Republican (I try to avoid the tribal labels of calling people Republicans or Democrats), dig deep and consider for what you are standing.

In my view, the claims of freedom and truth from the Republican Party are no longer hollow; they are filled with the waste of those who would defecate on our democracy.

Carol Wenger

East Earl Township