This is in response to the Sept. 1 LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor, “Voting for What Trump has done.”

Please keep in mind what President Donald Trump has accomplished in his first term.

1. He imposed a sweeping policy that restricts access to legal abortion services for women worldwide — including when women need access to safe abortion services to preserve their health and well-being.

2. He has accomplished miniscule acts for the Black community that ignore economic indicators like low rates of Black homeownership and Black male labor force participation rates.

3. His administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies have separated families at our southern border and resulted in children being kept in cages.

4. He has ignored public order when egging on protesters who have resisted the authority of governors while threatening violence and brandishing assault rifles in state capitols.

5. He has reshaped the federal court system by appointing judges whose only qualifications are youth and conservative ideology. Judges who are gutting America’s campaign finance laws and have dismantled much of the Voting Rights Act. He also has allowed states to deny health coverage to millions of Americans during the pandemic.

6. He has campaigned on law and order without the rule of law. This makes him the candidate of arbitrary violence and lawless abuses of power. He has openly encouraged his supporters to confront protesters in an effort to stoke more violence.

7. Despite his rhetoric, he has essentially defunded the police by proposing cuts in federal funding for local public safety programs.

Mark Oct. 27 on your calendar. County election officials must receive your application for a mail-in ballot by 5 p.m. that day.

Brandon Cardenas

Warwick Township