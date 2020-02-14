It brought a smile to my face when I read the Feb. 10 letter “Moderates should look at Klobuchar.” Many thanks to the writer!

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is not flashy, which most likely has kept her from “front-runner status.” However, she does have experience, common sense and, I believe, the ability to unite.

Another admirable trait is that she does not — for the sole purpose of gaining votes — make campaign promises upon which she cannot deliver.

Please consider supporting her.

Steve Prescott

Conoy Township