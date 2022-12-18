This is in response to the Dec. 11 letter “On extremism by some Christians”:

To think that an estimated 63 million abortions have been performed since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 is unconscionable. Exceptions can be made regarding the life of the mother.

It’s Christmas season and the days are centered around the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Scripture, John the Baptist was the one who announced the arrival of the Savior of the world. John was the son of Elizabeth and Zechariah.

The angel Gabriel informed Mary, the mother of Jesus, that she would be the one who would bring Jesus into the world through the virgin birth. Mary became pregnant shortly after and went to visit Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John.

Here’s my point: The Bible says that John the Baptist leaped in his mother’s womb at the sound of Mary’s greeting (Luke 1:41-44). When Mary visited Elizabeth, Scripture tells us it was at least six months into Elizabeth’s pregnancy.

Some abortion-rights advocates sanction aborting a child up to full term right before birth.

I can hear the babies’ cries. How shameful.

Homer Snavely

Cleona