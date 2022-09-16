In less than two months, voters will be heading to the polls to take part in possibly the most reported-on midterm election in history. (Early voting begins sooner.)

If you are among those who are still undecided, think about these things before casting your ballot: In the past 18 months we have experienced the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. Gas prices doubled at one point. Energy costs are skyrocketing. Food costs are up about 10%. Our country is on the brink of a recession that many economists believe is already here. We are also experiencing record rates of violent crime in cities throughout the country.

What is the common thread that binds this all together, you might ask?

The answer, arguably, is that the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and White House are all controlled by Democrats.

Voting for Republicans on Nov. 8 can begin a reversal of the national disaster Americans are experiencing.

You can check your voter registration status at vote.Pa.gov. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.

Your vote can bring the change we need.

Glen Beiler

Akron