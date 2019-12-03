Would you consider abortion in the following situations?
1) A preacher and his wife have 14 children. Now she finds out she’s pregnant with their 15th. They’re living in extreme poverty. Considering their circumstances and the world population, would you recommend that she get an abortion?
2) The father is sick with syphilis; the mother has tuberculosis. They had four children. The first is blind, the second died, the third is deaf, the fourth has tuberculosis. She finds she is pregnant again. Given the extreme situation, would you recommend abortion?
3) A man raped a 13-year old girl and she became pregnant. If you were her parents, would you recommend abortion?
4) A teenage girl is pregnant. She’s not married. Her fiance isn’t the baby’s father. Would you recommend abortion?
If you chose abortion:
In the first case, you killed John Wesley, one of the 19th century’s greatest evangelists.
In the second case, you killed Beethoven.
In the third case, you killed Ethel Waters, the great gospel singer.
In the fourth case, you are guilty of the abortion of Jesus Christ!
Psalm 139:13-14: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”
Many powerful legislators, judges and media figures are shouting for the right to choose death for babies, euphemizing destructive rights with the phrase “reproductive rights.” Dear God, have mercy on us, a nation guilty of an estimated 60 million murders.
Larry L. Garber
East Donegal Township