Your car-buying decision will have a direct impact on people’s lives. A 50 mpg hybrid will improve the air quality that will extend the lives of several people. This is a major happiness factor that is in both the driving experience and the purchasing moment. Ten tons less of carbon will lengthen the time before our food supply is diminished.
Still on the fence about buying a hybrid? Here are three good reasons to consider one when buying your next new or used car. Less carbon dioxide equals less global warming; less pollution equals better health; and hybrid equals cost savings in both less fuel cost and better resale value! Hybrids have been in production for 22 years. There are lots of low-cost older cars to pick from. Comparing the same model in both gas or hybrid version shows that the fuel savings are greater than the initial cost. Even better is a plug-in powered by solar panels on your house. That gains you additional savings in not paying the power company.
Worried about performance? Hybrids now tow trailers and have excellent acceleration. Do you need to be two seconds faster?
Concerned about style? There are now lots of classy styles and colors for plug-in hybrids and all electric vehicles. I added interesting pinstripes.
For the sake of today’s children, it is essential that you consider the seriousness of the decision.
Gil Linde
East Earl Township