As a former Lancaster County resident, born and raised here, I’d like to make a request. It’s an idea that I think is worth sharing.
I understand the downtown Lancaster library is being moved into a new facility sometime in the not-so-distant future. And is it true that a parking garage will be attached? We moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, in June. Here, all library users get an hour of free parking in the parking garage attached to the library. Actually, anyone using a downtown garage gets an hour of free parking. This could be a great way to draw readers to this library and shoppers to the downtown stores.
I see this as a community literacy service. Thanks for considering.
Janis “Jan” M. Rutt Landes
Wilmington, North Carolina