A letter to Donald Trump’s Prayer Warriors:
Please reconsider who (and what) you’re praying for. When Trump acts like a god, then who needs your real one? God made eternal laws of nature to rule processes that control the land, sea and air of Earth, plus all living things and their environments. Any rulers who deny the truth of these laws and destroy God’s dominions are naturally doomed to suffer the consequences.
Ignorance can be cured. Stupid is forever. Survival of the world’s ecology is infinitely more important than any one nation’s economy. Your Bible taught you that “love of money is the root of all evil.’’
“To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.’’ This quote is by Theodore Roosevelt, a truly great Republican. He once told Congress that forest and water problems are “perhaps the most vital internal problems of the United States.’’ To discourage waste and exploitation of natural resources, he added more than 125 million acres to our national forests.
Unfortunately, Trump’s allies in Congress seemingly refuse to share this passion for protecting God’s creation and habitats.
I don’t believe in choosing abortion, except perhaps in cases of incest or rape. But Trump’s administration presents a tragic lack of responsibility and morality through repeal of laws enacted to protect all living things from eventual extinction. Please don’t contribute to continuing this tragedy at election time.
James D. Stauffer
Manheim Township