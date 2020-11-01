I would like to respond to two Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline articles — “Water well pollutants vex owners” on March 1 and “Bill seeks block to well regulations” on Oct. 4.

Simply, before the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection seek regulation of private wells and add excessive expenses for some small businesses and organizations located in populated areas, the closest public water systems should be asked to pursue the possibility of expansion, and the state and/or federal governments should consider providing extra funds for any expansion.

I believe this is often overlooked. It could be a more affordable option for the public than imposing additional regulatory burdens.

Case in point: I am located less than a mile from the end of the local public water system. I would like to have public water, but I have been informed by a public water system employee that it is cost-prohibitive for the water system to expand. I have counted more than 100 homes and businesses between my house and the end of the closest public water system line.

Pauline Risser

West Donegal Township