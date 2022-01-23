I wonder how many of those angry parents demanding that certain books be banned from schools have books, music or access to media in their own homes that are just as inappropriate (“Book bans pick up speed here and in US,” Jan. 16 Sunday LNP).

One popular bestselling book found in most homes, for instance, contains the story of two daughters getting their father drunk and then having sex with him. I’m speaking, of course, of the Bible.

By my cursory count, the Bible contains more than a dozen rather disturbing descriptions of rape, murder, prostitution and slavery. Would these people ban the Bible because of such passages?

Can we agree that one must consider not just the difficult passages in a book, but also its overall message — such as redemption, hope, forgiveness and loving one another?

I am grateful that our schools have caring, well-trained librarians and classroom teachers who weigh the importance and appropriateness of each book before they use it with our children.

Wayne Martin

Pequea Township