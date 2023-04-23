It has become apparent to me that some conservatives in our country no longer want democracy. They want their brand of conservatism, and they are willing to force it upon the rest of us if necessary.

The famous Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said, “The only constant in life is change.” Looking back through our history, conservatives’ desire to stifle societal change always seems to follow the same pattern: disagreement with the progression of societal norms, followed by a period of anger, conflict and turmoil that tears us apart, and finally change that happens anyway.

From women’s and African Americans’ voting rights to the Civil Rights Act, New Deal and gay marriage, conservatives fought against every one of these — but all eventually came to fruition because our society is constantly evolving and reinventing itself.

I may not see these in my lifetime, but at some point in the near future I believe abortion will be legal nationwide; LGBTQ+ individuals will be fully accepted into society; schoolchildren will be able to read any books they want; there will be sensible gun laws; and green environmental initiatives will be mainstreamed.

Considering all of this, I must ask: Wouldn’t it make more sense to skip the period of anger, conflict and turmoil we’re currently in and let change happen naturally? Conservatives can be upset and fight these things all they want, but history will ultimately show that the temporary pain and suffering they were willing to put all of us through will once again have been for nothing.

Mike Sullivan

Elizabethtown