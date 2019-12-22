The name-calling in the letters to the editor has become tedious. Just the other day in the letters I’m now delusional and in need of a guardian. Hillary Clinton pegged me a deplorable. Her sarcastic “What does it matter?’’ was her remark regarding Benghazi, where Americans died after asking for help. Remember “Operation Fast and Furious”? That President Barack Obama and Attorney General Eric Holder gun deal with Mexico that Americans knew nothing about also resulted in an American death.
How about Obama and Holder not being at all concerned about the IRS seeking out conservatives’ tax records? Then we had “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.’’ This was a lie. And Americans knew nothing about the millions Obama sent in the middle of the night to Iran.
I fail to see how liberals can be so fanatical about a phone call President Donald Trump made, in light of the last administration’s antics.
Democrats have wasted the last three years and millions of dollars and have accomplished nothing. They started on the first day of the president’s term with Russia and then went on to the Mueller investigation and then impeachment — all because they disagreed with an election.
Conservatives would rather debate facts than name-call. We’re used to it after three years. I don’t need to go to a “safe space’’ because of liberal labels.
We also never attacked anyone wearing an Obama hat. We’re better than that. I believe when the attorney general and Department of Justice reports come down you will see all that is wrong with your impeachment.
Helen Cusick
East Lampeter Township