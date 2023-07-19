This letter is in reference to the impasse over the state budget in the Legislature, due mainly to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s reversal on his support for school vouchers, which Republican lawmakers overwhelmingly support.

As a former teacher and current taxpayer, I would highly recommend that everyone purchase and read the 2020 book “A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School” by Jack Schneider and Jennifer Berkshire. The authors argue that “an increasingly potent network of conservative state and federal elected officials, advocacy groups and think tanks, all backed by deep-pocketed funders, has aligned behind a vision of a radical reinvention” of America’s public schools.

Part of this reinvention involves diverting public school funding into religious and secular private schools through such devices as school vouchers.

According to the book, President Ronald Reagan supported vouchers and even Bill Clinton, when he was governor of Arkansas, endorsed them. In the 1990s, some Black leaders saw vouchers as a way for Black students from low-income families to escape failing city schools. But school voucher programs have been hijacked in many states to further undermine public schools.

In the book, free market proponent Joseph Bast appears to reveal the actual goal of school vouchers. He is quoted as saying, “Pilot voucher programs for the urban poor will lead the way to statewide universal voucher plans. Soon, most government schools will be converted into private schools or simply close their doors.”

Please read this book. It is a real eye-opener!

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township