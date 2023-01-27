Conservatives have long been on the receiving end of some fairly deserved criticism for their lack of media savvy.

The good news is that they are now finally beginning to turn the corner in that area. The most recent example is their realization that they should never, ever level suggestions of utter incompetence toward the current White House press secretary. They are now wise enough to step aside, keep their mouths zipped and let her keep talking at the podium. The gross incompetence will surely become self-evident, if it isn’t already.

Tom Mannon

Lititz