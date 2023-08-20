Some citizens, both national and local, have suggested that Republicans and conservatives are anti-education because we have had the temerity to disagree with the monolithic teachers unions and some school boards.

But the evidence clearly suggests the opposite conclusion.

For example, there are 19 medical doctors in Congress — four Democrats and 15 Republicans.

Former Republican U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich has a doctorate in European history.

Stanford University senior fellow Thomas Sowell has acknowledged that he had once been a liberal professor but became a conservative upon conducting his own research on the economy and its effect on chronic income disparity.

The late Charles Krauthammer was not only an erudite sociopolitical commentator, but a medical doctor. He acknowledged that he had been a liberal until observing President Ronald Reagan’s leadership.

I was a liberal while attending HACC in the 1970s. Subsequently I earned a doctorate in neuroscience, conducted research at the National Institutes of Health and acquired critical thinking skills. I too became a conservative while observing President Reagan’s leadership in the midst of endless denigration by liberals.

Twenty years ago, I established a HACC scholarship that awards, each semester, students who have achieved the highest academic standards in computer science.

So, we conservatives are not anti-education. But we are against fuzzy thinking on the part of liberals who often advocate ill-conceived and experimental education policies because they know what’s best for everyone.

Todd D. McIntyre, Ph.D.

West Lampeter Township