I’m 33 and for many years, I have been an active member of the Republican Party in Lancaster, volunteering for numerous campaigns from John McCain’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns to Tom Corbett’s gubernatorial campaign, along with countless local ones. My involvement ended as Donald Trump came to power, and in 2020, I voted for President Joe Biden.

Because I still believe in conservative principles and do not agree with President Biden on a lot, I have tried to work my way back into being politically active by supporting GOP candidates I agree with. Because of that, I thought of not writing this letter, but I have come to the conclusion that this gubernatorial election is far too important to stay silent. Despite my being a Republican and the problems I have with the Democrats in Washington, D.C., I am going to vote for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor in November.

As I see it, there is one main issue in this election — the fate of our democracy — and only one candidate believes in it whether he wins or loses. Shapiro will not undermine democracy, and that is what I care about most in this election. I have never been more scared of a candidate than I am of his opponent.

To quote Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who I hope runs for president in 2024, “I’m a conservative Republican. I believe deeply in the principles and the ideals on which my party was founded. ... But I love my country more.” Vote Shapiro.

Dave Bennett

Upper Leacock