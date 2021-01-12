As a citizen and a conservative, I was appalled and incensed by the reprehensible behavior in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday

I want to call on all our lawmakers to officially contact their supporters and tell them that they will never support this behavior. And say that, as conservatives, they are dedicated to the tenants of fiscal responsibility, law and order, the Constitution, supporting their constituencies, reasonable regulations (no yelling “Fire!” in a crowd) and needed types of socialism, such as Social Security, Medicare, health insurance, fire departments, police departments, etc.

In particular, I want to hear this from the public servants who still opposed Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results early Thursday morning. And especially U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who I believe has been standing in his field for too long and cannot see the difference between the cow patties and the truth!

Bill Weiss

Manheim Township