Why is it always liberals who demand censorship? The Nov. 8 LNP included a letter from a writer disturbed by a Stuart Wesbury op-ed (“Wesbury’s op-ed was disturbing”).
I wish to inform the letter writer and others that any conservative letter or op-ed published in LNP will have nothing that unfairly comments on Democrats or liberals. As a frequent contributor, I know LNP scans every word to be sure nothing vaguely questionable will reach your tender eyes. This may even include the deletion or changing of completely truthful comments.
Conversely, if LNP was worried about conservative reaction, that Nov. 8 letter would have been shorter. President Donald Trump did not call white supremacists “very fine people.” His statement was deliberately misconstrued by the media. The next day he specifically said he was not referring to white supremacists, but the media chose not to cover that. Also, a widely used photo of children in cages at the border was taken in 2014, when Barack Obama was president.
I do not approve of sexual shenanigans, but one could say Trump was merely hiring working women and paying them well. One might even compare him to President Bill Clinton, who was accused of raping a woman working in a subservient position. One might also wonder why Clinton’s name appeared on boarding lists of planes headed to Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pleasure Island,” filled with underage girls.
LNP has already deleted enough conservative voices, yet we still see too many liberal columnists who never say “Sorry” when their rantings are proven wrong.
N.J. Huss
West Lampeter Township