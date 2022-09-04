In American politics there have been traditional definitions, including “liberal” as meaning predisposed to promoting change, and “conservative” indicating a resistance to change and a desire to maintain the status quo.

While the camps following these traditional definitions can find many reasons to disagree with each other, there is some value in each approach and we benefit by having such differences in our government.

In my view, it is entirely inappropriate to automatically refer to most Republicans as “conservative.” In fact, I believe that a better description of Republicans such as our former president, the candidate for governor, much of the Pennsylvania Legislature and our own Lancaster County commissioners would be “radical reactionaries.” They advocate for using any means possible to return to conditions as they existed before constructive changes were made.

Politicians and their supporters who advocate for rejecting elections when they don’t like the results, restricting access to voting, silencing citizens who speak up, rolling back rights historically won by women and various groups and manipulating government processes strictly to maintain and enhance their own power have relinquished any consideration to be called “conservative.”

Larry Sherman

Manheim Township