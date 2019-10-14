The conservative standard came to ascendancy with the presidency of Ronald Reagan and papacy of John Paul II. Almost a half-century later, that standard remains successfully dominant. Across planet Earth, enlightenment values are besieged and under duress.
What do we have to show for that reign? The U.S. is at war with the world on so many fronts, denigrating international law, dishonoring treaties. Meanwhile, at home, where “we the people” are so divided, domestic terrorism has taken root. Most immediately threatening us is uncontrolled rising mountains of debt.
Once upon a time, conservatives claimed fiscal responsibility as job one. Now conservatives are told by their masters not to worry about debt. “Bogus issue!” What? In that moment, conservatism — for sure, Edmund Burke, the father of conservative thought, was turning in his grave — had sold out.
And my dear Roman Catholic Church, how did it happen that I, a baptized Catholic, a child of Vatican II, is made to feel like a heretic? What do we see? If the devil made plans to destroy my church, none would be better than a conservative priesthood colluding in and perpetuating the sexual abuse cover-up and the curia’s propaganda machine to kill Vatican II. A nonreforming church dies. Returning to the past and the priest’s back to us at Mass are not going to save us. What we need is a revisiting and revisioning of Vatican II. Every word in 16 official documents Jesus approved.
It’s time to admit the conservatism we preached has failed us.
JanStephen Cavanaugh
Columbia