In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump said that conservatism is common sense. He may offend you with some of his comments, but on this one he is probably right.

In my view, it is common sense to believe that our borders should be secure; our armed forces should be well-funded; we should try to stop fentanyl from coming into our country; and both the riots of 2020 and the one on Jan. 6, 2021, should be condemned by everyone.

Common sense is not believing in cashless bail. It is common sense to fund police departments and support them, to want the NATO nations to pay their fair share and to believe that COVID-19 originated in China.

It is common sense to be respected by all of our worldwide partner countries and to believe that a healthy baby outside the womb should never be killed. It is common sense for the government to not spend more money than it has and that we should be energy-independent.

Common sense, in my view, says we do not need “wokeness,” parents should have a say in their children’s curriculum and we should not change our pronouns.

It is common sense to believe that government should do only those things that citizens cannot do for themselves — as big government cannot seem to do anything right.

I guess I’m a conservative!

Don Moore

Clay Township