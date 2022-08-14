With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, some lawmakers in Pennsylvania are seizing the opportunity to introduce or reconsider a flurry of bills that would make it more difficult or impossible to access health care in Pennsylvania.

One such proposal, state House Bill 904, would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is generally around the fifth or sixth week.

What politicians are failing to take into consideration, in my view, are the implications such extreme laws would have for health care professionals, medical billing and outcomes for patients.

It’s no secret that the United States has the most expensive health care in the world. Working people in our communities often have to choose between accessing care or doing without, because it would financially ruin them.

It is estimated that up to 17% of pregnancies will end in either a miscarriage or be a nonviable ectopic pregnancy that requires emergency medical care.

If bills like HB 904 are passed into law, hospitals would likely be forced to rely on their lawyers to make decisions about what kind of care they are legally able to provide to patients.

Lawyers, not doctors, would be deciding who should receive lifesaving emergency care and who should not. Not only does this place an enormous amount of responsibility on people who are unqualified to make such life-and-death decisions, but it could also drive up the price of health care for all of us, since hospital administrative costs would increase.

I urge members of our community to reconsider what the implications would be, should bills like HB 904 become law.

Suzy Wurtz

Ephrata