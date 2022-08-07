Republicans are mostly anti-abortion and, in an oxymoronic way, pro-gun. The anti-abortion stance will, in my view, cause some women to bear unwanted and potentially uncared-for children, since abortions might not be permitted in the Republican world. In some states, the woman would have no say in this and might be punished for seeking an abortion along with the doctor and anyone implicated in aiding the abortion.

Pro-gun Republicans seem to be OK with children living to ages 6 or 7 and then being shot in school by an 18-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle. It’s OK with them apparently, because not allowing an 18-year-old to purchase this weapon would bruise his Second Amendment rights. We also cannot restrict his purchase of multiple clips that hold 30 or more cartridges. Did the Second Amendment anticipate these kinds of weapons and their ability to be used for mass murder? I don’t think so!

I’m a gun-owning Democrat. I hunt and shoot small game. Pennsylvania law requires my pump shotgun to be plugged, so that it can hold only three cartridges. Without a plug, my gun could hold six cartridges. I suspect this has to do with fair play for the critters. We can protect these critters, but not 6- or 7-year-old children because of Second Amendment concerns? Really?

I believe that many Republicans, with their seeming obedience to the National Rifle Association and its money, turn a blind eye to common sense. We’re declared to be a “civilized” country, and I wonder about that adjective when we allow mass murders without doing a thing to prevent them! Are we nuts?

James G. Reed

Mount Joy Township