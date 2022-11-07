Regarding the Oct. 28 letter “ ‘ReAwaken’ speakers entitled to opinions”:

While the owners of Spooky Nook Sports and the event speakers and attendees have cherished rights to free speech, they are not protected from the consequences of their speech.

If some members of the public believe that Spooky Nook permitted unmitigated bile to emanate from the very place they might consider sending their children to frolic and play, those members of the public may think again about supporting Spooky Nook.

Robert Going

East Hempfield Township