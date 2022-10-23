The statement “elections have consequences” has become a cliche. However, this year it stands out in stark urgency. I have written letters to remind people of the importance of casting their vote.

The events uncovered by the U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, have shown how fragile our democracy can be. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., noted that one reason why the attempted insurrection ultimately failed was that some individuals at the U.S. Capitol and in the Trump administration put love of country and its institutions above then-President Donald Trump’s thirst for power.

But this has not been the first time we have been warned of a threat to our democracy.

In 1838, future President Abraham Lincoln stated, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”

Congressman James Mann, during President Richard Nixon’s impeachment hearings, said, “If there is no accountability, another president will feel free to do as he chooses. But the next time there may be no watchman in the night.”

Republics in the past have fallen because their citizens failed to work at maintaining their principles. This includes citizens educating themselves in their governmental system, learning the issues truthfully and voting in every free and fair election. We have done this for 246 years.

This upcoming Election Day, remember the words of a prominent man who once noted, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” The man was Ronald Reagan.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz