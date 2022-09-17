With all the craziness in the world, I’m glad it appears that Donald Trump is getting what’s due to him. I can’t believe he had classified and top-secret files with him, possibly for anyone to see.

If you have ever played chess, you can understand how Trump has seemingly been used as a pawn and, in turn, uses others as pawns.

The U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights give everyone the freedom to think for themselves. If you don’t want to be treated badly, don’t treat others badly.

Hopefully people are waking up to the fact that there are consequences in life and realizing that we must answer for our existence.

I hope this makes each person who listens to the news wiser. Regarding Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, ask yourself if you want someone who has peddled diet pills in the government, or if you want someone who really has your back.

When all the pieces are cleared from the chess board and people get what they have coming, it’s checkmate!

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown