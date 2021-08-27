Some people seem to forget that the Taliban are fighting to control the minds and behavior of people, and that the land they conquer along the way is just an added bonus.

America seemingly still thinks that controlling land is the way to go. (Minds will follow?) While we were busy holding our ground in Afghanistan, the Taliban became sophisticated at using the internet. We have lots to learn yet.

Anyhow, I believe that we blew it again, letting stupid people lead us into wars. And a trend is developing: When we’ve had enough, we throw up our hands and bail out, leaving a mess behind.

Where are the consequences for the idiots (civilian and military leaders) who gave us Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq?

While we’re trying to confront our racist past, let’s also confront the stupidity of this country’s military past. Let’s quit fighting basically cultural wars in foreign countries. We’ve got our own one going on — and out of control — right here in the good old United States of America.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon