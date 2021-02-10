Jeffrey Clark, acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division under former President Donald Trump, reportedly wanted the Justice Department to send a letter to Georgia state lawmakers claiming, falsely, that there was a fraud investigation in the works that could invalidate that state’s Electoral College results.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s inspector general now is investigating Clark’s plan.

Apparently, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County may have played a role in Clark’s scheme. I have requested that U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania look into the role Perry had in this lie.

As a retired assistant adjutant general in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Perry took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. His alleged role in Clark’s scheme violated that oath. He should face any appropriate criminal charges and, in my opinion, should be disqualified from any and all military retiree benefits.

I am a veteran and Rep. Perry disgraces all who have worn the uniform of our country

Curt Hitchcock

Manheim Township