This demagoguery from a genuinely despicable man is repugnant and the very antithesis to the ideals that our Founding Fathers envisioned for our country.

I believe we knew that four years ago when President Donald Trump was elected, and we see that now at the height of his deplorable behavior.

This wasn’t a protest. This was an attempt at an insurrection at the guidance of Trump. He shouldn’t just be removed from office. I believe he should be arrested and charged with treason and sedition. The far-right extremists who participated in that action at the U.S. Capitol should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as well.

It’s a shame that a poor woman, hyped up on this rhetoric and tinfoil-hat nonsense, lost her life as a result. That was a needless death. This is an embarrassment to our country.

Edgar Pantojas

Lancaster