Regarding the Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Growing animosity toward evangelicals:”

I wonder if the letter writer might consider the Faustian bargain this religious faction forged with one political party in the 1970s. The cost has been very high indeed.

Led by evangelical preacher Jerry Falwell, the self-described “moral majority” cast its lot with the elements of the Republican Party that eagerly sought to turn back the clock on social progress.

My view of our current U.S. Supreme Court is that it’s the love child of this decidedly unholy alliance. As a consequence, we’re all forced now to abide by a court that I believe has been forever tainted by the three justices nominated by a president whom evangelicals overwhelmingly voted for — a president completely devoid of character, honesty and morality.

And who was the first “faith leader” in 2016 to embrace the grifter from Queens who went on to be impeached twice? It was Jerry Falwell Jr., the son of Jerry Falwell.

That Falwell Jr. has been disgraced by a sex scandal involving him, his wife and a Florida pool boy is only poetic justice, as I see it. A searing irony — that some of those who preach morality are blatantly living lives of smarmy excess — provides a valuable lesson for the letter writer.

“We’re not electing a saint,” evangelicals answered when asked how they could support so morally deficient a candidate. You have only to look in the mirror to get a glimpse of why members of this religious faction have become the target of well-deserved scorn.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster