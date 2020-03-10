You know what’s insane? Standing in front of a sign that says, “Welcome to Conoy Township” and that also says, “This is not a gun free zone.”
How can Conoy Township claim to be welcoming while having a supervisor stating that if “you try and come and take (our guns), we’re going to have problems.” Who, in their right mind, would want to live in a place where there are no rules when it comes to guns? That’s really what Stephen Mohr, chairman of the township board of supervisors, is saying (“Officials set to assert gun rights,” Feb. 14).
We want to decide for ourselves what the Second Amendment means, and we dare anyone to enforce laws that conflict with our warped understanding of the Constitution. And did you read the mocking reference to a “sanctuary city” for guns? Sanctuary cities are places where people feel safe to work and live without fear. A sanctuary city for guns says exactly the opposite.
And let’s make one thing very clear: The only body that can interpret the Second Amendment is the Supreme Court. I wonder if the leadership in Conoy Township, and I use that term loosely, would abide by a Supreme Court decision and, as Americans, follow the law.
Tim Mackey
Lancaster