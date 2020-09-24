Following the news and commentary this month brings to mind once again how our priorities seem so out of whack.

In the Sept. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace seems to plead for help in addressing the underlying causes of strife in our city (“Local leaders at odds over protests”). Meanwhile, syndicated columnist Cal Thomas outlines the reasons why this nation goes “deeper in debt.”

I wonder why our military expenditures are rarely mentioned in these discussions. Many years ago, as a pilot in the Air National Guard, I participated in an exercise that involved fighter jets practicing air-to-air missile engagement. During that same period of time, I was the president of a small nonprofit in Harrisburg helping people with mental health issues get decent jobs. After the exercise, I thought about the missiles fired that day for practice. Each one fired cost $300,000 — more than my program budget for one year!

So, don’t tell me we don’t have money to work on these issues. This year’s military budget is $740 billion. Even a small slice of that could go a long way toward alleviating some of the pain we are experiencing here at home. And it would not increase our taxes, Cal Thomas.

And thank you to Kevin Ressler (“We need a system for better responses,” Sept. 16 op-ed) for pointing out the nonlethal use of force by British police. Every time I watch a movie set in England and see police there without guns, I wonder why we are so different. Maybe it has something to do with our gun culture.

Rick Stamm

East Lampeter Township