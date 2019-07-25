The verbal attack of President Donald Trump on the four congresswomen reminded me of the story of Carl Schurz. In the early 19th century, Schurz worked for democratic reform in his native Germany, but, as did many of his collaborators, he eventually emigrated from Germany to the United States and became involved with the then-progressive Republican Party and the radical ideas of the anti-slavery movement.
In 1858, Schurz spoke to Midwestern farmers in their German language on behalf of Abraham Lincoln during the famous Lincoln vs. Stephen Douglas campaign for an Illinois seat in the U.S. Senate.
Much later, Schurz became a U.S. senator from Missouri. In a debate, he upended the repulsive jingoism of Stephen Decatur’s notorious after-dinner toast by stating that “my country is the great American Republic. My country right or wrong; if right, to be kept right, and if wrong, to be set right.”
The words and actions of these patriotic congresswomen resound with the ideal expressed by Schurz, i.e., to correct the wrongs of our country. Trump simply cannot admit that these four citizens love our country because they are outspoken (as are many people) in their opposition to his efforts to replace our democracy with a plutocracy.
David Zegers
Lancaster Township