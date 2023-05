To my congressman:

I will hold you personally responsible for my inability to pay my bills if you are a part of causing the nonpayment of my Social Security because you are not getting your way.

It is the responsibility of Congress to vote on and approve a budget for the country. At this late date, it is unacceptable to refuse to pay for what has been previously approved. You had better hope that this does not result in nonpayment of older Americans’ Social Security.

Joe Gervase

Rapho Township