I understand why Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden got vaccinated. It makes an important statement: “See, this is safe. You should be willing to take the vaccine when your turn comes up.”

But why members of Congress? These people are our employees. What they do may be important (or at least impactful), but not particularly dangerous. Why do they get to jump the line?

I happen to think that what I do is important; and I am sure the work of those reading this is utterly crucial.

Symbolism is important, including the symbolism of politicians taking advantage of their status to get special privileges. They can wear masks and wait their turn like the rest of us.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster